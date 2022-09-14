Read full article on original website
Related
Mike McCarthy Took a Step Toward Proving Himself
Now, let’s see him do it again. And again. And again.
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody’s seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
Tom Brady apologizes for breaking tablet in hilarious postgame tweet
Tom Brady let his emotions get the best of him, taking his frustrations out on a tablet, but he made sure to apologize on Twitter after the game. The Buccaneers‘ offense had another frustrating day playing the Saints on Sunday but Tom Brady and company ended up leaning on their defense and coming away with a 20-10 victory.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL・
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0