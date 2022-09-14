U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis

Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Metro News
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The bill, which is meant to clarify the state’s abortion laws, calls for a ban of abortion with limited exceptions. These exceptions include non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical […]
West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors. Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment. That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 […]
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
woay.com
West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years
Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTAP
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
wchstv.com
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can I give the phone to my mom, so you can explain to her?’” Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Wednesday, the day after state lawmakers passed a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Clinic staff had dozens of similar conversations Tuesday night and Wednesday with frantic abortion patients trying to navigate their new reality. Quiñonez said her staff provided them with resources to book appointments outside West Virginia and funding to help with travel and for the procedure. The abortion ban has yet to be signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, but he is expected to make it law. Quiñonez said the clinic’s lawyer advised them to suspend abortions immediately.
Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
Comments / 3