Lakers Rumors: L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Credits Title IX For Her Involvement In Women Of Wrestling
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has been a trailblazer for women in sports, successfully running her NBA franchise in addition to the women’s professional wrestling promotion, Women of Wrestling (WOW). Buss started running her father’s, Dr. Jerry Buss, sports ventures in her teen years. She served as a...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Held Free Agent Workouts For Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad & Several Others
After a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they missed the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have seen a complete overhaul of their roster this summer with only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel remaining. The latest addition was a reunion as the Lakers brought back...
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Signing One-Year Contract In Free Agency
With the start of training camp just a couple of weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers are still sorting some things out with their roster. After making a two-for-one trade with the Utah Jazz, bringing in Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, the Lakers opened up an additional roster spot.
Lakers News: What Can Max Christie Do for the Lakers
Max Christie is a hardworking young player with the potential to be a key contributor on a Los Angeles Lakers team looking to return to its former glory. Drafted in the 2022 draft in the second round, Christie will be looking to become an integral part of one of the greatest franchises in the history of the NBA. While the Lakers are hoping has can contribute both in the short and long term.
Jones Runs Over and Around Bears
There was no tackling Aaron Jones, who put up some prodigious numbers for missed tackles and yards after contact in the Packers’ victory over the Bears.
Lakers News: Cole Swider Recounts Meeting LeBron James For First Time
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have had a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but they still came away with an intriguing group of rookies. One name to look out for is Cole Swider, the undrafted sharpshooter out of Syracuse. Swider looked like a legitimate sniper during Summer League, and his outside shooting could lead him to early playing time on the parent team.
Lakers Video: ‘Showtime’ Legends Work Out During Reunion In Hawaii
The “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers remain a tight-knit group after leading the franchise to great success in the 1980s. The Lakers won five titles during the ‘80s, becoming one of the most famous NBA dynasties. The players also developed close relationships during that time, as shown by the support behind Jerry West in the feud with HBO over his portrayal in “Winning Time.”
Lakers Rumors: Prospect Of Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Being ‘Strongly Considered’ By Darvin Ham
As training camp draws near, it is looking increasingly likely that Russell Westbrook will begin the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the Lakers have tried to trade Westbrook and there may still be deals out there that make sense. But to this point, the Lakers have been hesitant to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and take on long-term salary unless it drastically improves their title chances.
