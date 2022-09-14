As training camp draws near, it is looking increasingly likely that Russell Westbrook will begin the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the Lakers have tried to trade Westbrook and there may still be deals out there that make sense. But to this point, the Lakers have been hesitant to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and take on long-term salary unless it drastically improves their title chances.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO