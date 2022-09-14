ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz

The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: What Can Max Christie Do for the Lakers

Max Christie is a hardworking young player with the potential to be a key contributor on a Los Angeles Lakers team looking to return to its former glory. Drafted in the 2022 draft in the second round, Christie will be looking to become an integral part of one of the greatest franchises in the history of the NBA. While the Lakers are hoping has can contribute both in the short and long term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Cole Swider Recounts Meeting LeBron James For First Time

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have had a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but they still came away with an intriguing group of rookies. One name to look out for is Cole Swider, the undrafted sharpshooter out of Syracuse. Swider looked like a legitimate sniper during Summer League, and his outside shooting could lead him to early playing time on the parent team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Video: ‘Showtime’ Legends Work Out During Reunion In Hawaii

The “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers remain a tight-knit group after leading the franchise to great success in the 1980s. The Lakers won five titles during the ‘80s, becoming one of the most famous NBA dynasties. The players also developed close relationships during that time, as shown by the support behind Jerry West in the feud with HBO over his portrayal in “Winning Time.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Matthew Stafford
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Prospect Of Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Being ‘Strongly Considered’ By Darvin Ham

As training camp draws near, it is looking increasingly likely that Russell Westbrook will begin the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the Lakers have tried to trade Westbrook and there may still be deals out there that make sense. But to this point, the Lakers have been hesitant to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and take on long-term salary unless it drastically improves their title chances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy