Bossip

Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kyrie Irving For Wasting Kevin Durant's Time: "I Know KD Is Trying To Win A Championship And This Man Wasting His Time With Some Bull Jive."

Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
rolling out

Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item

Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Herschel Walker News

Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker continues to face criticism on the campaign trail. Walker, who's running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, is making a push for a big seat in the government, thanks to some help and promotion from former president Donald Trump. However,...
NBC Sports

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Lakers Nation

Lakers Video: ‘Showtime’ Legends Work Out During Reunion In Hawaii

The “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers remain a tight-knit group after leading the franchise to great success in the 1980s. The Lakers won five titles during the ‘80s, becoming one of the most famous NBA dynasties. The players also developed close relationships during that time, as shown by the support behind Jerry West in the feud with HBO over his portrayal in “Winning Time.”
