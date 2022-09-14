ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race to Build: Building homes and stability in the Tri-Cities

By Kate Nemarich
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – While drivers hit the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, groups of college students will be outside of the speedway hard at work building houses for members of our community. This is part of the 6th annual Race to Build hosted by Appalachia Service Project (ASP).

Students from previous Race to Build champion teams, Iowa State University and the University of Nebraska, will compete to build homes for a veteran and an elderly family living in the Tri-Cities. The students will compete over three days to complete the houses and win scholarship awards for their construction programs.

After completion, the houses will be presented to the new owners in a Saturday night ceremony.

One of the houses will be given to a United States Army Veteran, who following the death of his wife, has experienced hardships including homelessness. The other will go to an elderly couple who lost their home to a housefire earlier this year. They will each receive the homes mortgage free.

Director of New Builds and Disaster Recovery Julie Thompson said the hope is to give families stability to build better futures.

“It is such a pleasure to be able to give people their keys with no strings attached,” said Thompson. “I don’t know many other people that are able to be part of something where you give somebody a home and give them that gift of equity. It’s a gift of grace…. what we hope as ASP is that this changes the trajectory of their life or the generations to come.”

The community is invited to watch the students at work and learn more about ASP during construction this week. Construction begins Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 p.m. and will end at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more about ASP or to donate to their many builds throughout Southern Appalachia, visit their website .

