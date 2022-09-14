Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez Valley's Jeffrey, Carole Bloom discovered Los Alamos' creative soul
Jeffrey and Carole Bloom thought they were retiring from show business when they traded in the bright lights of Studio City for the bucolic life of Los Alamos. Instead, they discovered the community’s creative soul. The founders of Los Alamos Theatre Group, who have been named the Santa Ynez...
Lompoc Record
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Lompoc Record
New county Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar to start work Monday
A new director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take the lead next week, after an extensive search to fill the position following the resignation of director Angela Walters Yates this spring. Sarah Aguilar, who has lead highly respected animal welfare agencies across the country, will bring experience in...
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
Lompoc Record
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
