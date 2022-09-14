Read full article on original website
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was arrested Saturday night after Indiana State Police troopers say he was driving under the influence. According to a press release, an ISP trooper clocked the man’s vehicle at 90 mph on I-69 near Morgan Avenue. Officials with ISP say the...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night. Dispatch says it happened along the Llyod Expressway at around 8:20 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the motorcycle was heading westbound at “an extreme” speed....
Motorcycle crash shuts down Lloyd Expressway westbound
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
Teen pedestrian hurt after he was hit by driver in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager was hurt in Vincennes after police said he was hit by a car. It happened just before 5:00 Thursday afternoon near the Hart Street overpass on 41. Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking on 41 when he was hit by a vehicle driven...
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m. Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say fire crews...
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened near the 800 block of Morton Avenue and East Columbia Street. They say the call originally came...
4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Columbia Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night. We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may […]
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called early Sunday morning to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street. They say they found a man who had been shot twice. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be...
Authorities arrest two from Smith Mills on warrants
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – On September 13, members of the Henderson County-City Joint Drug Task Force and Henderson County Probation and Parole investigated a possible parole violation in Smith Mills. A news release says officers went to the 1100 block of Newman Street, at 11 a.m., where officers and deputies located and seized several […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
