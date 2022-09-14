ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

fox8live.com

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
actionnews5.com

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna. A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said an 8-year-old and a...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor

Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. "We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It's a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK's Assassination

Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as "The Little Man" out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where

After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least "five or six" bullets were fired into the student's vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA

