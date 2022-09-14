Read full article on original website
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
fox8live.com
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
New Orleans East shooting turns deadly
Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
actionnews5.com
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna. A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said an 8-year-old and a...
NOLA.com
Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor
Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Mentueur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
Three caught unlawfully harvesting oysters from a private lease in La.
According to Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, Lien Troung pled guilty to unlawfully harvesting oysters from a private lease in Port Sulphur.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
Newell: Cantrell’s “anxiety” is a rope-a-dope
The explanations from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about her choice to fly on several first-class flights that have totaled roughly $30,000 since last year have evolved.
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that drug a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where
After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
fox8live.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
