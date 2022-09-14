ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."
E! News

Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
E! News

Did 5 Random People Even Know Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Cast?

Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season—its first to air on Disney+—and, per usual, the lineup is stacked with a list of celebrities that'll likely turn many viewers into owls when it premieres Sept. 19. (You know, because owls say "who" a lot? We'll see ourselves out.) The stars include a Real Housewives legend, a TikTok superstar and her mother, America's most famous weatherman and DTWS' first-ever drag queen contestant. Oh, there's also Jersey Shore's keto guido and a Hallmark Channel hunk.
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
E! News

Will Paul Reiser Return for Stranger Things Season 5? He Says...

Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. Have Stranger Things fans seen the last of Dr. Owens?. Paul Reiser, who plays the scientist on the Netflix hit, is asking himself this very question. In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of his Hulu show Reboot, Reiser confirmed that it's still unclear whether his character will be back for Stranger Things' fifth and final season.
E! News

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath

Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
E! News

The Creators of Los Espookys Explain Why Beauty Pageants Are Integral to Season 2

Watch: HBO's Los Espookys Stars Tease Season 2 Secrets. On Los Espookys, beauty pageants are a matter of life and death. Season two of the esoteric, sharply funny HBO Max comedy, premiering Sept. 16, finds Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) haunted by the ghost of a former Miss Nuestra Belleza Latina beauty queen, which serves as a catalyst for exploring the campy, glitzy world of pageant culture.
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
E! News

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Welcomes First Baby

Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father, sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things...
E! News

See Why Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Zito Is at Her "Boiling Point"

Watch: How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris. There's no room for slacking off in an industry as cutthroat as fashion. So, it's no surprise that in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Real Girlfriends in Paris' upcoming Sept. 19 episode, Victoria Zito is frustrated that her friend and co-worker Yoanne isn't pulling his weight—especially since she's going above and beyond.
E! News

See Taylor Swift Create Her Midnights Album in Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!. The countdown until Midnights continues. Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 10th album's creation, which shows the musician joyously recording songs with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor captioned the short teaser clip, "the making of Midnights," set to the Niceboy Ed's single "Life You Lead."
