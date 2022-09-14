Read full article on original website
Related
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."
Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
Did 5 Random People Even Know Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Cast?
Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season—its first to air on Disney+—and, per usual, the lineup is stacked with a list of celebrities that'll likely turn many viewers into owls when it premieres Sept. 19. (You know, because owls say "who" a lot? We'll see ourselves out.) The stars include a Real Housewives legend, a TikTok superstar and her mother, America's most famous weatherman and DTWS' first-ever drag queen contestant. Oh, there's also Jersey Shore's keto guido and a Hallmark Channel hunk.
NFL・
'Dancing with the Stars' premieres tonight: How to watch and what to know
The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Monday, Sept. 19, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"
Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?. In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition. "Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again." "You did say that!" Tino fights...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
See Tarek El Moussa’s Sweet Birthday Message for Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa
Watch: Will Heather Rae El Moussa Still Do Selling Sunset?. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are always in the market for love. The Flip or Flop host is no stranger to expressing his love for his wife online and her birthday is no exception. As Heather turned 35 on Sept. 16, Tarek posted a carousel of adorable photos of the pair over the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Paul Reiser Return for Stranger Things Season 5? He Says...
Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. Have Stranger Things fans seen the last of Dr. Owens?. Paul Reiser, who plays the scientist on the Netflix hit, is asking himself this very question. In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of his Hulu show Reboot, Reiser confirmed that it's still unclear whether his character will be back for Stranger Things' fifth and final season.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
Fate: The Winx Saga’s Paulina Chávez Explains Why Flora Is So Important to the Latino Community
Watch: Fate: The Winx Saga Cast Dishes on Returning for Season 2. Fate: The Winx Saga still has plenty of magic up its sleeve. On season two of the Netflix teen drama, more magical mischief is afoot—and a very important character is along for the ride. The second season...
What's Next for Prince Harry and Prince William in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Prince Harry couldn't have predicted the twists and turns his life has taken over the past five years. From meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, to becoming a father and deciding that a life of scrutiny and protocol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Creators of Los Espookys Explain Why Beauty Pageants Are Integral to Season 2
Watch: HBO's Los Espookys Stars Tease Season 2 Secrets. On Los Espookys, beauty pageants are a matter of life and death. Season two of the esoteric, sharply funny HBO Max comedy, premiering Sept. 16, finds Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) haunted by the ghost of a former Miss Nuestra Belleza Latina beauty queen, which serves as a catalyst for exploring the campy, glitzy world of pageant culture.
The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts
New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Welcomes First Baby
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father, sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things...
See Why Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Zito Is at Her "Boiling Point"
Watch: How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris. There's no room for slacking off in an industry as cutthroat as fashion. So, it's no surprise that in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Real Girlfriends in Paris' upcoming Sept. 19 episode, Victoria Zito is frustrated that her friend and co-worker Yoanne isn't pulling his weight—especially since she's going above and beyond.
JoJo Siwa Claps Back After TikToker Pokes Fun at Her Chuck E. Cheese Date With Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa has a few words for a TikToker making fun of her Chuck E. Cheese date with Avery Cyrus. After a social media user posted a video criticizing the former Nickelodeon star's choice of restaurant for a date, JoJo issued a reply on TikTok.
Why Miranda Kerr Says Co-Parenting With Orlando Bloom Easily "Falls Into Place"
Watch: Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex Orlando Bloom's New Baby. There's no mistaking that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have mastered the art of co-parenting. The friendly exes, who share 11-year-old son Flynn, called it quits nearly a decade ago but they promised each other they'd follow one simple rule to create a seamless dynamic.
See Taylor Swift Create Her Midnights Album in Behind-the-Scenes Footage
Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!. The countdown until Midnights continues. Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 10th album's creation, which shows the musician joyously recording songs with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor captioned the short teaser clip, "the making of Midnights," set to the Niceboy Ed's single "Life You Lead."
Married to Medicine: See Toya and Audra's Fight Get Physical in Shocking Sneak Peek
Watch: Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?. These Married to Medicine stars are ready to rumble. Tensions between Toya Bush-Harris and first-time cast member Audra Frimpong come to a head on the Bravo series' Sept. 18 episode, and E! News has your exclusive first look at their explosive fight.
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0