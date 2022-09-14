Read full article on original website
Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate. In addition to taking questions from panelists, the candidates who want to represent you as Texas’ governor will respond to questions from voters. Please fill out the form below and tell us about the issues that matter to you.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is full of wide open spaces, but apparently not when it comes to the size of your backyard. The state ranks among those with the smallest lot sizes, according to a study by home services website Angi. The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings...
Central Texas Medical Experts See Return of Enterovirus Cases
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is warning about the spread Enterovirus D68, a common virus seen in children. While the symptoms are mild like a runny nose and coughing its effects can lead to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Normally seen in the summer and fall, Baylor...
Fall heat wave: Central U.S. to reach 100 degrees next week, 90s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fall is less than one week away. However, in parts of the U.S., including Texas, it’ll feel like the middle of summer just ahead of the autumn equinox on Thursday, September 22nd. The worst of the heat will be in the Central Plains where highs could reach or exceed 100 degrees.
