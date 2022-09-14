ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate. In addition to taking questions from panelists, the candidates who want to represent you as Texas’ governor will respond to questions from voters. Please fill out the form below and tell us about the issues that matter to you.
Central Texas Medical Experts See Return of Enterovirus Cases

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is warning about the spread Enterovirus D68, a common virus seen in children. While the symptoms are mild like a runny nose and coughing its effects can lead to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Normally seen in the summer and fall, Baylor...
WACO, TX
Fall heat wave: Central U.S. to reach 100 degrees next week, 90s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fall is less than one week away. However, in parts of the U.S., including Texas, it’ll feel like the middle of summer just ahead of the autumn equinox on Thursday, September 22nd. The worst of the heat will be in the Central Plains where highs could reach or exceed 100 degrees.
