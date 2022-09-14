Read full article on original website
The International 2022: All teams qualified for Dota 2 The International
The International 2022 will be this year’s top Dota 2 esports event. These are all The International 2022 teams who qualified for the event. The International 2022 will be held at the Suntec Convention Center and Singapore Indoor Stadium from October 15, 2022, to October 30, 2022. The event will be the pinnacle of Dota 2 esports […] The post The International 2022: All teams qualified for Dota 2 The International appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serial Cleaners Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Cleaning up is an important chore people must do. Let’s just hope this isn’t the type of cleaning you have to do. Learn more about Serial Cleaners, its release date, gameplay, and story here. Serial Cleaners Release Date: September 22, 2022. Serial Cleaners releases on September 22, 2022,...
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
G2 Esports CEO Suspended After Partying with Andrew Tate
G2 Esports CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez received public backlash after he posted a video over the weekend with Andrew Tate. As of the time of writing, the tweet captioned “yesterday we celebrated G2’s world championship” by Rodriguez has garnered 3.4 million views and almost 2 thousand replies in just over 24 hours. yesterday we celebrated […] The post G2 Esports CEO Suspended After Partying with Andrew Tate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GTA 6 leaks uploaded, shared, taken down
In the span of one day, leaks to the upcoming, much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) were uploaded, spread, and taken down. Click here to learn more about what exactly went down. On the 18th of September, 2022, a new user by the name of teapotuberhacker posted on the official GTA forums. In their […] The post GTA 6 leaks uploaded, shared, taken down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Rugby Australia has written to the sport's governing body about "overbearing officials", after the Wallabies were denied victory against New Zealand by a controversial refereeing decision. Rugby Australia said their letter to World Rugby was not specifically about the Raynal decision, but more generally "the state of the game today and the overbearing nature of rules and officials".
Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold
Spain closed out their EuroBasket campaign on Sunday with another international gold medal following their 88-76 victory in the Final against France. This prompted a special message from Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler as he congratulated Hustle co-star Juancho “Bo Cruz” Hernangomez for their gold-medal conquest. Sandler took to Twitter to send his shoutout for Hernangomez […] The post Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE’s Seth Rollins has had it with the Chicago Bears
When Seth “Freakin'” Rollins isn’t heel-ing it up as a member of the RAW roster, the WWE superstar is likely watching the Chicago Bears, who are his favorite team in the NFL. Rollins has shouted out the team in the past on multiple occasions and has even been photographed in Bears gear, which is slightly […] The post WWE’s Seth Rollins has had it with the Chicago Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic reacts to Spain’s EuroBasket title win vs. France
Slovenia may have suffered a premature exit in the 2022 EuroBasket, but it didn’t stop Slovenian sensation and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic from cheering for Spain after their title win over France. Spain took down the Frenchmen in the Finals, 88-76, behind Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez’s MVP performance. While France featured both Evan Fournier […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic reacts to Spain’s EuroBasket title win vs. France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malakai Black speaks on his status in AEW, professional wrestling
“Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon.” These words, spoken on the mic by Malakai Black after his final scheduled match at Prestige Wrestling versus Kid Bandit on Saturday night per 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧, marked the first time Black had spoken on his wrestling status since a cryptic Tumblr post before All Out and his big farewell following the completion of his trios match between the House of Black and Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at the Chicago-based Pay-Per-View.
WWE’s Solo Sikoa makes championship history on SmackDown
After making a surprising return to NXT after then-North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took down his expected opponent, Wes Lee, on the Anniversary Edition of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa entered the ring with one thing on his mind: adding a bit more gold to The Bloodline’s table. Though the match was not without its intrigue, as Hayes is a very good in-ring performer, but in the end, the finesse game of the final holder of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship simply couldn’t overcome Sioka’s generationally-tuned power game.
