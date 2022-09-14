“Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon.” These words, spoken on the mic by Malakai Black after his final scheduled match at Prestige Wrestling versus Kid Bandit on Saturday night per 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧, marked the first time Black had spoken on his wrestling status since a cryptic Tumblr post before All Out and his big farewell following the completion of his trios match between the House of Black and Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at the Chicago-based Pay-Per-View.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO