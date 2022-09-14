ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Veteran Rebecca Kutler Named MSNBC’s SVP of Content Strategy

By Brian Steinberg
 4 days ago
CNN ’s loss is MSNBC ’s gain.

Rebecca Kutler , a veteran CNN talent and development executive who had a hand in the success of anchors and contributors such as Abby Phillip and Van Jones, is joining MSNBC as its senior vice president of content strategy. She will run MSNBC’s streaming efforts and develop new program concepts for both the linear cable network and MSNBC’s presence on the NBCUniversal Peacock streaming hub.

Kutler will report to Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, who informed employees of the hire Wednesday morning. Kutler starts her new role on September 26.

Kutler recently parted ways with CNN. During her time there, she worked as an executive producer for Don Lemon and John King, among others and hired Phillip and Andrew McCabe. She played a role in bringing Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish and Kasie Hunt to CNN for the launch of the now-scuttled CNN+ ,where she was poised to have a senior role. Her exit marked the latest in a short line of senior CNN staffers who have left in recent weeks as Warner Bros. Discovery exerts more control over some of the Warner assets it acquired from AT&T.

“She has overseen hundreds of journalists. developed dozens of new shows, and managed CNN’s key talent, contributors and analysts,” Jones said in a memo to employees. “Rebecca’s decades-long experience in nearly ever TV news role as well as extensive knowledge of news audiences, will bolster MSNBC’s success across platforms.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc
