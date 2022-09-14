‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 Casts Toby Kebbell (EXCLUSIVE)

Toby Kebbell has joined Season 4 of “ For All Mankind ” at Apple , Variet y has learned exclusively.

The alternative history series was renewed for its fourth season in July. Production on the new season is currently underway.

The series takes place in a world in which the USSR beat the US to the moon, leading to the continuation of the space race. In Season 3, Mars becomes the new frontier for not only NASA and the Soviets, but also private business interests.

Kebbell joins the series as Miles, described as “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job opportunity on Mars.”

Kebbell is no stranger to Apple audiences, as he currently stars in the streamer’s psychological horror series “Servant,” which is prepping its fourth and final season . Kebbell is primarily known for his film roles, having starred in features like “Dead Man’s Shoes,” “RocknRolla,” “War Horse,” both “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Destroyer.”

He is repped by ICM and Hansen Jacobson.

Kebbell joins “For All Mankind’s” ensemble cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña with Wrenn Schmidt. It was recently announced that Daniel Stern would star in Season 4 as well.

“For All Mankind” was created by Ronald D. Moore along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. All three serves as executive producers, with Moore executive producing along with Maril Davis via Tall Ship Productions. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the series.