Variety and Lifetime’s ‘Power of Women: The Changemakers’ Special to Feature Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Idina Menzel, Julianne Moore and Katy Perry​

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Lifetime continues its partnership with Variety for the one-hour special “Power of Women: The Changemakers,” set to premiere Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Featuring stories of inspiration, optimism and hope by connecting celebrity honorees with women working every day to affect positive change, this year’s special will include appearances from Halle Berry (Jenesse Center), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (UNICEF), Misty Copeland (Misty Copeland Foundation), Laverne Cox (New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project), Idina Menzel (A BroaderWay), Julianne Moore (Everytown for Gun Safety) and Katy Perry (Firework Foundation) .

Since 2009, Lifetime and Variety have honored celebrities for their charitable work. This year’s broadcast special showcases past honorees highlighting a woman from their charity of choice who inspires them. These featured changemakers have overcome adversity and dedicated their life to making the world a better place through frontline work on important social issues. The changemakers spotlighted in the special are Karen Earle for Jenesse Center, Viktoriia Gnap and Yuliia Hudz for UNICEF, Bianca Johnson for the Misty Copeland Foundation, Shay Huffman for New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, Torya Beard and Ayodele Casel for A BroaderWay, Shannon Watts and Melody McFadden for Everytown for Gun Safety, and Angela Lerche and Brooklyn Molden for Firework Foundation.

The special will air on Lifetime in advance of Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles event on Sept. 28. Presented in partnership with Lifetime, the event gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety ’s honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.

“Power of Women: The Changemakers” is produced by the Category 6 Media group. Executive producers are Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat and Annie Allen for Category 6 Media group. Amy Winter, Brie Bryant and Shura Davison executive produce for Lifetime. Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Dea Lawrence, John Ross and Dayna Wolpa produce for Variety .

Variety

Variety

