WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A two-story building partially collapsed in Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. "Structural collapse incident 700 block Otis Pl. NW," authorities noted on Twitter. The unoccupied middle-row home in Columbia Heights collapsed around 2 p.m. EDT, fire officials said. Adjacent dwellings were also...
