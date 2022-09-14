ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Freehold Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
fox29.com

Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE

Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Charged With Attacking Cops At Capitol Building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police said they arrested a Toms River man for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested in Toms River on September 14 and charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” police said. While these two are felonies, he is also charged with five misdemeanors.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor

Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Atlantic City police investigating shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy