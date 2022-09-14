Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
thesandpaper.net
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident
No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
Toms River Man Charged With Attacking Cops At Capitol Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police said they arrested a Toms River man for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested in Toms River on September 14 and charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” police said. While these two are felonies, he is also charged with five misdemeanors.
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home
This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
Woman in critical condition after Jersey City stabbing; West New York man is arrested
A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed at the Salem-Lafayette public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday, Jersey City police said. The woman was bleeding heavily from a deep cut in her left arm in the area of 13 Salem Lafayette Court when police responded at 4:45 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Staten Island
The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away, leaving her vehicle and a passenger behind.
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
South Jersey Woman Indicted For Striking, Killing Man Loading Van: Prosecutor
Bao “Joanna” Huynh, 34, of Brigantine was indicted for vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash. She allegedly struck and killed a Lindenwold man on June 26, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. At 12:17 p.m. that day, Hector Salgado, 54, was killed...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
