Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Related
'This is for everybody:' Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park
The two nonprofits, Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, teamed up to put on the festival.
rvamag.com
A Vicious Party: The Music Of Piranha Rama
Shock and awe consumed me while my eyes drifted back and forth across the artwork for Piranha Rama’s third album, Omniscient Cloud Cover. When I first listened to the new record, I was doing some chores around the house, and I had it on to experience it as the average listener might: passively. On my next run, I sat down in front of my laptop to have a cup of coffee and a joint while focusing my attention, so that I may give the music the dissection that it deserves.
rvahub.com
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Returns for a Spooky Good Time
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt makes its return beginning Saturday, September 24 and it’s bigger and scarier than ever, with six mazes, five scare zones and new live shows, along with hundreds of monsters roaming the midways. During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, IntimidatorTM 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns September 24 with family-friendly daytime Halloween fun in Planet Snoopy.
tourcounsel.com
Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleweekly.com
You’re Very Richmond If … call for submissions extended
Good people, we need your help! As part of Style Weekly's 40th anniversary year, we're bringing back a popular feature from the early days called "You're Very Richmond If ... " and we want your submissions for publication. If you know anything about Richmond, you know that locals are proud...
Due to demand, Jerry Seinfeld announces second Richmond show
Tickets will go on sale on September 23. They can be purchased online, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at the Altria Box Office.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'
Kim and Woody Michaux have a goal to run half marathons in all 50 states. The mother and son have completed 24 races in under four years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!
Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
‘Netflix and Chills’: What’s coming to Netflix this Halloween
Spooky streaming time is upon us.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia Business
Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond
Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sophie's Strength: Surprise parade celebrates Glen Allen girl
Family, friends and the community surprised a 6-year-old Glen Allen girl Saturday morning as she celebrated a major milestone.
Beloved volunteer Thomas ‘Uncle Sam’ Sammons dies
Family members and loved ones are remembering a community activist and war veteran who passed away.
NBC12
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Richmond, a new nonprofit restaurant lets you eat while helping the James River.
Richmond has a new mission-driven restaurant, owned and operated by the American River Restoration, a locally based nonprofit dedicated to keeping waterways like the James River trash-free. Driving the news: Kitchen 33 opened just over a month ago at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The breakfast and lunch spot serves made-from-scratch American fare, free from chemicals and preservatives. All of the proceeds from the restaurant feed the nonprofit. Details: The bacon brisket sandwich, pulled pork platter, pastrami reuben and eggs, hashbrown and meat breakfast are popular items on the menu ($8-$12). Daily: 7am-2:30pm (breakfast is served until noon)....
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
NBC12
How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As NBC News airs Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday at 5:30 a.m., you can still catch your local news headlines on “12 News Today” in several places:. CW Richmond (WUPV, Channel 65) On your streaming device (such as Amazon Fire, Roku and...
Comments / 0