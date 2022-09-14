ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rvamag.com

A Vicious Party: The Music Of Piranha Rama

Shock and awe consumed me while my eyes drifted back and forth across the artwork for Piranha Rama’s third album, Omniscient Cloud Cover. When I first listened to the new record, I was doing some chores around the house, and I had it on to experience it as the average listener might: passively. On my next run, I sat down in front of my laptop to have a cup of coffee and a joint while focusing my attention, so that I may give the music the dissection that it deserves.
rvahub.com

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Returns for a Spooky Good Time

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt makes its return beginning Saturday, September 24 and it’s bigger and scarier than ever, with six mazes, five scare zones and new live shows, along with hundreds of monsters roaming the midways. During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, IntimidatorTM 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns September 24 with family-friendly daytime Halloween fun in Planet Snoopy.
tourcounsel.com

Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
styleweekly.com

You’re Very Richmond If … call for submissions extended

Good people, we need your help! As part of Style Weekly's 40th anniversary year, we're bringing back a popular feature from the early days called "You're Very Richmond If ... " and we want your submissions for publication. If you know anything about Richmond, you know that locals are proud...
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!

Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia Business

Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond

Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
NBC12

Axios Richmond

In Richmond, a new nonprofit restaurant lets you eat while helping the James River.

Richmond has a new mission-driven restaurant, owned and operated by the American River Restoration, a locally based nonprofit dedicated to keeping waterways like the James River trash-free. Driving the news: Kitchen 33 opened just over a month ago at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The breakfast and lunch spot serves made-from-scratch American fare, free from chemicals and preservatives. All of the proceeds from the restaurant feed the nonprofit. Details: The bacon brisket sandwich, pulled pork platter, pastrami reuben and eggs, hashbrown and meat breakfast are popular items on the menu ($8-$12). Daily: 7am-2:30pm (breakfast is served until noon)....
NBC12

How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As NBC News airs Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday at 5:30 a.m., you can still catch your local news headlines on “12 News Today” in several places:. CW Richmond (WUPV, Channel 65) On your streaming device (such as Amazon Fire, Roku and...
