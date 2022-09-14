Read full article on original website
Apple video explains how to activate an iPhone 14 eSIM
IPhone 14 models require eSIM rather than physical SIM cards. That means those getting Apple’s latest handsets have to activate them via eSIM – they can’t simply plug in a SIM card to get connected to a wireless network. It’s new to many iPhone users, but Apple...
M1 Max Mac Studio drives monster OLED display [Setups]
Some well-developed computer setups go for quantity in their displays, with three or more, but others stick with a solo screen and go for quality. And no, with today’s featured setup we’re not talking about a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. We’re talking about a massive, $1,500 OLED display.
Hidden iOS 16 features make us love it even more [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: iOS 16 makes our year-old iPhones feel fresh again. And the various “hidden” features flying under the radar make the iOS 16 experience even more impressive. Also on The CultCast:. We can’t wait for our first trip to the iPhone...
Update to iOS 16.0.1 immediately to fix iPhone 14 activation problems
Anyone having activation problems with their iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro series model should install iOS 16.0.1. Apple specifically created the update to deal with an issue in setting up its latest handset. It also takes care of other bugs in the iPhone 14 series. Squash an iPhone 14...
Make non-Bluetooth audio devices wireless with this discount dual-mode adapter
In recent years, Bluetooth has significantly changed how we communicate, work and enjoy entertainment. If you’re looking to expand your range in that department — or support older audio equipment — there are tools that can help. For example, this Two-in-One Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver supplies Bluetooth functionality for devices that don’t offer it.
All iPhone 15 models will include Dynamic Island
The highlight of the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island – the interactive replacement for the screen notch. It’s currently only in the most expensive iOS handsets, but those who prefer Apple’s two “standard” models reportedly won’t have to wait too long for a chance at the screen cutout.
You need more than a case to protect iPhone 14
A new case is a good way to protect your pricey new iPhone 14 from scrapes and drops. But it’s not the only protective measure you should take, whether or not you pay for Apple Care insurance. You might also want to get a screen protector to safeguard the HDR display and a shield for those fabulous camera lenses.
