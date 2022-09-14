ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The war for your teeth

Oral health companies, orthodontists, dentists and regulators are engaged in a high-stakes war over how to best straighten your teeth. The big picture: Products like Invisalign and SmileDirectClub have taken a big bite out of orthodontists' profits, pitting old-school professionals against new upstarts against state dental boards, with millions of dollars in marketing and legal bills piling up along the way.
MARKETING
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy