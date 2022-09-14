ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
fox32chicago.com

Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police

KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
fox32chicago.com

2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
fox32chicago.com

3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering

CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
fox32chicago.com

Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
