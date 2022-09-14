Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Related
Man dragged from car, robbed, and beaten in Wilmette
A man was dragged from his car early Friday morning, beaten and robbed in Wilmette. Police say at least six cars were also burglarized nearby.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police
KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
fox32chicago.com
'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side
CHICAGO - Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday. It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to...
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park man faces firearm charge after police investigate deadly fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Highland Park man was arrested after Lake Forest Police say a man was killed in a violent fight at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday. Around 5:10 a.m., police were called to the first block of Cliff Road in Highland Park for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan's shoreline.
fox32chicago.com
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave woman injured in West Loop, man dead in Avondale, others injured in Irving Park and the Loop
Shootings across Chicago left a woman injured in the West Loop, a man wounded in Irving Park, and another man dead in Avondale since Friday night. Two more men were injured in separate shootings in the Loop. Here’s what we have learned so far:. In the West Loop, a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering
CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks
CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
Photos show suspect wanted in shooting on Red Line train, Chicago police say
Police released photos of a suspected wanted in a CTA train shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Comments / 3