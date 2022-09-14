Read full article on original website
Nashville cruises in SIRR Mississippi opener
ANNA — The Nashville Hornets turned five first half turnovers by Anna-Jonesboro into touchdowns and cruised to a 48-7 win to open defense of their SIRR Mississippi championship. Kaden Gajewski scored three rushing touchdowns and added a TD catch on a pass from JT Malawy to help the Hornets...
Rams rout Althoff for best start since 2013
MT. VERNON – The Mt. Vernon Rams are off to their first 3-1 start since 2013 after using an early second half surge to defeat Althoff 68-41 in the Crusaders’ final South Seven visit to Ken Hunt Stadium. Navontae Nesbit got the Rams on the board first just...
