ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
HARWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway in the 5300 block of Maryland along Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 2:40 a.m.
OXON HILL, MD
fox40jackson.com

Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bethesda, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bcc#Heights High School
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

Man stabbed in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. Police are still searching for the person responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, near the Tenleytown Metro station, for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A Watch Commander with the police department said the man had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but did not say where the man was stabbed.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. Police: 16-year-old missing from Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Bethesda who was last seen Thursday. Police say Aiden Vining was last seen on Sept. 13 in the area of Glendale Road, nearby the East-West Highway. It is unknown what time of day he was last seen.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy