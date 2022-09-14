Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man
Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway in the 5300 block of Maryland along Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 2:40 a.m.
fox40jackson.com
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
fox40jackson.com
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
WUSA
Man stabbed in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. Police are still searching for the person responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, near the Tenleytown Metro station, for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A Watch Commander with the police department said the man had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but did not say where the man was stabbed.
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Montgomery Co. Police: 16-year-old missing from Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Bethesda who was last seen Thursday. Police say Aiden Vining was last seen on Sept. 13 in the area of Glendale Road, nearby the East-West Highway. It is unknown what time of day he was last seen.
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into massive fight at Montgomery County high school football game
The football programs at Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools have been temporarily suspended as police investigate a massive fight that broke out at a football game between the two schools on Friday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports on the latest.
Nottingham MD
Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WTOP
Md. man extradited to face murder charges in Georgetown shooting death
A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to face murder charges in a shooting death on a sidewalk in Georgetown in January. Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria. He’s being held without bond.
6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
