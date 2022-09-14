Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was supposed to be unoccupied and then the sheriff’s office was notified.

“We responded to the area and caught the pair of bandits red-handed,” authorities said.

Christi Parker and Scott Taylor were arrested for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. They were booked into Harrison County Jail.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.