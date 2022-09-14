Read full article on original website
Report blames social media for boosting stolen-election lies
A new report out Monday from New York University faults Meta, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube for amplifying false claims about U.S. election fraud and urges the platforms to be more transparent and consistent in their content policies. Why it matters: "Big Lie" claims online have contributed to a lack of...
Elon Musk vs. Twitter
Elon Musk and Twitter are set to face off in court in October over whether Musk will be forced to go through with his offer to buy Twitter. Why it matters: The richest man in the world, the most talked-about billionaire and the head of multiple companies shaping the future may soon also be the arbiter of free speech on the global public square.
Musk's friends warned him against buying Twitter
Several of Elon Musk's friends privately counseled him against acquiring Twitter, once they realized that he wasn't joking around, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Musk didn't take the advice. He's now is trying to back out of his $44 billion agreement, with a trial set for next month in Delaware.
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
The Feds want dollars to move much faster
Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
How Putin's invasion impacts your power bill
Surging electricity costs are a fresh source of inflationary pressure. Driving the news: This week's Consumer Price Index report showed costs for electricity in the U.S. climbed at their fastest rate in 40 years. In August, average electricity prices were nearly 16% higher than they were in August 2021. Why...
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded
President Biden again vowed in an interview Sunday that American forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded the self-governing island — prompting the White House to stress that U.S. policy hasn't changed on the matter. Driving the news: Biden said during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that...
Scoop: Team Trump sees special master as deep FBI skeptic
Raymond Dearie's appointment as special master to review records the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago was a positive development for former President Trump, whose lawyers recommended him. But their call for the low-profile New York judge was befuddling given Dearie has no apparent connection or loyalty to Trump. Driving the news:...
