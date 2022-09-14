ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Company recalls golden raisins for undeclared sulfites

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbyG9_0hv5ZiMA00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Packages of “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods’ golden raisins that were distributed across the U.S. are being recalled due to the potential of containing undeclared sulfites.

The Illinois-based food manufacturer issued the recall on Sept. 8.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, those with sensitivities to sulfites could risk serious, or even life-threatening reactions.

Like the photo above, the product comes in a 14-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC Code 8904 1704 10327.

All ANKUR GOLDEN RAISIN 14.Oz is impacted by this recall, regardless of the presence or absence of a batch number.

Bought the product? The FDA urges consumers to return the item to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Have a question? You can call raxa Desai at 630-595-1118 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

The perfect pre-workout and post-workout snacks for better health

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re learning some of the best ways to fuel your body up just before you work out, and immediately afterward. Dietician Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital has the following advice:. Pre-Practice/Exercise or Competition:. 2-3 hours before having a balanced meal!. 30 minutes before, have...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
City
Raisin Charter Township, MI
Lansing, MI
Health
WLNS

“Twist Out Cancer” helps woman heal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For Erin Morrison this painting is a symbol of hope and healing. “It’s a beautiful depiction of kind of everything I experienced kind of rolled up in a ball,” said Morrison. The journey started on February 27, 2020. It was on that day when doctors told her she had breast cancer […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Could car prices finally drop?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ask anyone who’s shopped for a car recently, and they’ll tell you it hasn’t been easy. But prices for used vehicles are finally falling. That’s good news if you’re looking to buy and potentially a ticking clock if you’re weighing a trade-in. “It’s been one of my favorite vehicles I’ve owned.” […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raisins#Undeclared#The Recall#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc Code 8904 1704 10327#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor’s victims

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday signed off on a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school. “The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Crews battling house fire in southwest Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department crews are attempting to extinguish a house fire in southwest Lansing. The fire is on the 3300 block of Maloney Street. Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if any injuries have been reported. 6 News is on-scene and will update this story as more […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLNS

Special Olympics torch run makes its way through Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Special Olympics torch known as the “Flame of Hope” made its way through the Lansing area late last night. It began its journey at the Capitol steps at 11:30 a.m. before moving on to points south. This Michigan law enforcement torch run started in the Copper Harbor in the Upper […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

State prisons face employment challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy