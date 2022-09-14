Read full article on original website
MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, at a time when soaring energy prices and rising interest rates create growing challenges for the highly-indebted state.
Republican movements catch wind in Caribbean after queen's death
Black cloth covers the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hanging in Antigua's parliament -- a sign of the island's mourning and an unintentional symbol of a possible Caribbean future without the British monarchy. Recent questioning of the British monarchy's relevance "has to be understood in the wider context of demands for reparations, the failure of the royal family to apologize for the role of the monarchy in the historical crimes of slavery and colonialism and their contemporary legacies," among other issues, Caribbean historian Quinn says.
