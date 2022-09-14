ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Associated Press

Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night. Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards in a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota, and the Packers (1-1) vowed he’d have a bigger role. “That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy