Read full article on original website
Related
Former Indiana Pacers player Carlos Knox will not return as Indiana Fever head coach
Carlos Knox will not return as the Indiana Fever head coach after one season leading the team.
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 3
Here are the four top individual performances from around Western Pennsylvania high school football for Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.
Balanced Packers Attack Overwhelms Bears
WATCH BEARS-PACKERS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Green Bay runs for over 200 yards and gets two Aaron Rodgers TD passes in 27-10 win.
Mike McCarthy Took a Step Toward Proving Himself
Now, let’s see him do it again. And again. And again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night. Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards in a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota, and the Packers (1-1) vowed he’d have a bigger role. “That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.”
Comments / 0