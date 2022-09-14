Cubs Overcome deGrom for Series Victory

The Chicago Cubs gifted Jacob deGrom his worst start in nearly two years on Tuesday night to secure a series victory over the NL East leading New York Mets.

When you're going up against the most unhittable pitcher of all time as a team already eliminated from the postseason, your mentality must be different. The Chicago Cubs were playing with house money on Tuesday night when they handed Jacob deGrom his worst start in years.

The Cubs knocked the New York Mets ace from the game after 6.0 innings pitched, having allowed three runs. deGrom had not pitched as few innings and given up as many runs since Sept. 25, 2020.

The Cubs got the scoring started in the second with a solo home run off the bat of Ian Happ, a towering fly ball that ended up in the second deck in right field.

Meanwhile, Adrian Sampson handily dispatched Met after Met, holding one of the National League's top offenses scoreless through six strong innings. Despite four walks, the Cubs' starter allowed only four baserunners, a picture of efficiency, striking out three and throwing just 91 pitches.

Never having secured a full time role in the Major Leagues after 11 years of pro ball, the 30-year-old right-hander looks to have locked down a role in the Cubs' 2023 rotation.

Yet, Chicago still wasn't done laying it on deGrom. In the fourth inning the flood gates opened. With bases loaded and none out, Yan Gomes lofted a sacrifice fly to score run number two, while Patrick Wisdom dropped a squeeze bunt to score Happ from third under the tag.

The Cubs had somehow given themselves a solid lead over deGrom. Nevertheless, that 3-0 margin felt very surmountable given Chicago's bullpen struggles of late. A seventh inning David Bote homer off Seth Lugo helped ease those concerns while relievers Michael Rucker and Brandon Hughes held the Mets to just one run over the final three innings.

Working around a ninth inning Pete Alonso home run, Hughes polished off a near perfect ball game, a win to make any playoff team envious.

Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. CST Chicago will go for the sweep with Drew Smyly on the mound opposed by David Peterson.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !