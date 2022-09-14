Read full article on original website
Related
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Donald Trump Won't Be Welcome, Joe Biden Asked To Ride The Bus To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Private planes and automobiles won’t be welcomed as forms of transportation for world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services. In fact, President Joe Biden will arrive by bus and former President Donald Trump won’t be making an appearance at all. Despite Trump’s advisors hoping the Biden...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Shocking secret meaning behind Barron Trump’s name revealed – and how it became one of dad Donald’s favorites
THE secret meaning behind Barron Trump's name has been revealed along with a shocking reason as to why it was his dad, Donald Trump's favorite. Barron Trump, 16, is the youngest of Trump's children and the only child belonging to the former president's third wife, Melania. While Barron is rarely...
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled
Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Video of Joe Biden Saying 'F-15' Viewed Over 2M Times as President Mocked
Biden's latest gun comments have resulted in comparisons to his widely criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and the implication he would attack U.S. citizens.
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Is King Charles III OK? The Appearance of His Hands Raises Medical Concerns
Following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, her son Charles III has taken on a new title as King. Starting such a massive role at 73 age sounds like a handful, especially given that most Americans start winding their careers down in their 60s. Article continues below...
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died
When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
Comments / 0