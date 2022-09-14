Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are a small road favorite this week.
techlunchpail.com
2024 Three-Star QB Riley Trujillo Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit
Virginia Tech had a smaller recruiting weekend for the Wofford game, but did have some notable targets including 2024 three-star Riley Trujillo from Jacksonville, FL; one of the top 10 dual-threat QBs in his class. His visit to Blacksburg went quite well as he shared with us. "It was amazing,"...
sonsofsaturday.com
Cheers and Jeers: Virginia Tech vs. Wofford
Certain corners of the Internet failed to handle things terribly well early on—as well as in the middle and towards the end. It was as if they've missed the last 20 years or so of forgotten midday Virginia Tech games. against Furman, Richmond, The Citadel, and so many others.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Beats Wofford 27-7 In Uninspiring Fashion
It wasn't always pretty offensively, but a dominant performance from Virginia Tech's first team defense provided by an offense that turned enough long drives into touchdowns helped the Hokies cruise to victory against Wofford. Virginia Tech beat Wofford with the Hokies improving to 2-1 and the Terriers falling to 0-3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Updated transcripts lead to a Virginia Tech scholarship offer for Jonathan Pennix
Throughout the early part of his recruitment, Virginia Tech coaches continually told Appomattox (VA) athlete Jonathan Pennix that they had a plan to offer him, but he needed to do some work academically before they would be able to extend a scholarship offer. On Saturday, Pennix returned to Virginia Tech,...
techlunchpail.com
2024 Salem LB Chris Cole Has "Great" Game Visit to Virginia Tech
Among the major visitors for the Hokies this past weekend was talented 2024 LB Chris Cole out of nearby Salem, VA in what was his third trip to Blacksburg since the start of the summer. Cole's visit went quite well as he shared with us. "It was great! I really...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Judy B. Conner
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Mount Airy News
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wakg.com
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
WDBJ7.com
Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
WDBJ7.com
Narrows residents call on Giles County Public Schools for transparency during consolidation discussions
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This will be a tremendous setback for our community, so please give us your support on this and give my grandkids the same opportunity that my kids had in going to the best school in the state of Virginia,” said the first resident to speak at Thursday night’s Giles County School Board meeting.
wfirnews.com
Underage alcohol use likely factor in fatal Franklin County accident
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 16) at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619,...
Comments / 0