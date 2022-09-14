ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive

Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1

The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teal#Cancer Research#Ne Spanjers Park#Male And Female#Ocra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy