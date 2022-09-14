ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Dems Warn Trump and GOP Have Put Federal Workers in ‘Grave Danger’

By Jose Pagliery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOyz9_0hv5Vimg00
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The increasingly caustic rhetoric aimed at the FBI, IRS, and other government agencies by former President Donald Trump and Republicans is putting everyday workers “in grave danger and at risk of violence,” warn top Democrats on two congressional committees.

On Wednesday morning, the chairs of the House Oversight Committee and its National Security Subcommittee issued a stark letter to the law enforcement agency tasked with protecting government employees, asking what it’s doing to deal with the onslaught of threats from right-wing extremists and the MAGA crowd.

“We are alarmed that leaders in the Republican Party have promoted false conspiracy theories and fueled violent threats against federal workers, putting the lives of law enforcement officials and other patriotic public servants at risk,” it reads.

The letter is signed by U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), who leads the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA), who chairs the National Security subcommittee. It is addressed to the Department of Homeland Security’s uniformed police division, the Federal Protective Service.

Powerful Republicans have spent weeks making regular appearances on Fox News and other conservative news outlets to scare Americans about armed IRS agents suddenly storming their homes, and they keep claiming that the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s mishandling of classified information is a political persecution that could spark a second civil war.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to fuel the fire by angrily posting on social media by directing anger against the FBI itself. His MAGA adherents make up the most boisterous contingent of the GOP and his movement serves as a Republican loyalty litmus test.

The letter cites nine examples, several of which it describes as “demonizing federal law enforcement officers and even hinting at possible violence.”

Topping the list is Trump’s recent speech in which he called the DOJ and FBI “vicious monsters” and warned about “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen before,” an ominous warning that parallels his comments before the Jan. 6 insurrection he helped foment.

The letter also notes how Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed on Fox News that “riots in the street” would follow if the DOJ were to prosecute Trump for illegally keeping Top Secret documents at his oceanside Mar-a-Lago estate. It notes that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) recently tweeted that “we must destroy the FBI,” and Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted that “if they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you.”

“The Committee is extremely concerned that this volatile threat environment puts federal employees in grave danger and at risk of violence,” the letter warns the DHS police agency. “We are also concerned that the financial resources available to FPS for its investigative and facility security functions… may not be sufficient to address current heightened threats against federal employees.”

The letter on Wednesday follows another Oversight Committee action by Maloney on Tuesday, when she made public a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration that revealed archivists still aren’t sure they’ve recovered all of Trump’s presidential records—even after the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is important. The American people need to know that the nation's secrets are safe,” the congresswoman told The Daily Beast. “We want to find the documents. We want to know if Mr. Trump knows where they are.”

Comments / 88

D Tops
4d ago

Good grief, All this Left wing liberal propaganda ...everything in the country is about Donald Trump, what he says, what he does, what he thinks, what he wears, where he goes, what he eats... I believe you liberals still think Donald Trump is the president and he is in your minds and he is the one that's dictating to you and ruling you ...Good God, you people are completely delusional and totally obsessed with pure hate for one man ...it's unbelievable, that is why we got to get you lunatics out of office and put people in there who have sane Minds for once?

Reply(13)
18
MnM
4d ago

Dems have put Federal workers at risk! That what that headline should read! Dems are blatantly using government agencies to attack anyone who doesn’t agree with what they are doing. It’s time to put them in check. Too much power and greed in the Democratic Party. Our forefathers saw this coming and put protective measures in the constitution that have been circumvented by the Democrats over time slowly but surely.

Reply(9)
32
relay
3d ago

You can tell the Democrats are starting to run scared they’re going to flood this country with propaganda with the help of the main stream media so beware of what they tell you

Reply
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi#Federal Employees#Dems Warn Trump#Gop#Put Federal Workers#Republicans#Democrats#Maga#The Republican Party#The Oversight Committee#Fox News#Americans#The Justice Department
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI

Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
POTUS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
IRS
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy