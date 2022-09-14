CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 12 Florida State soccer team (5-0-2) dominated Boston College (4-2-3), 6-0, in the ACC opener. With the win, the Seminoles are unbeaten in the last 16 games, good for the third-longest unbeaten streak in school history. FSU also improves to 7-2-2 in ACC openers since 2012. The garnet and gold have outscored their last four opponents 21-0 with four straight wins of five goals or more.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO