Tallahassee, FL

Louisville seeks follow-up win vs rested Florida State in ACC matchup

(AP) — Louisville seeks a third consecutive series win against well-rested Florida State on Friday night. The host Cardinals used stingy defense and mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham to rally past Central Florida 20-14 last week and will play their second consecutive Friday game. FSU begins Atlantic Coast Conference play...
Florida State women's soccer tops Boston College in ACC opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 12 Florida State soccer team (5-0-2) dominated Boston College (4-2-3), 6-0, in the ACC opener. With the win, the Seminoles are unbeaten in the last 16 games, good for the third-longest unbeaten streak in school history. FSU also improves to 7-2-2 in ACC openers since 2012. The garnet and gold have outscored their last four opponents 21-0 with four straight wins of five goals or more.
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5

(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (09/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — See latest article on Fiona. Aside from Hurricane Fiona, there is one tropical wave located out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is set to fizzle out over the next few days and pose no threat to land.
Not a weekend washout, few storms around

TALLAHASSEE — A few showers and storms are possible Friday for the southeast side of the Big Bend. Taylor County is one of those areas where spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Most storms stay off the coast through the mid-evening hours, but by 8-9 PM Friday,...
