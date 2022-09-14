Read full article on original website
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
Simmons College dedicates old Central High building; now known as Ida B. Wells Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing a piece of Louisville history back to life. The school dedicated the old Central High School near the Limerick neighborhood on Thursday. Simmons said it will now become the Ida B. Wells Hall, named after the prominent journalist and early...
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
'Welcome home': Louisville celebrates return of Pride Festival on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Pride Festival lit up Bardstown Road while welcoming the community home. The event’s theme this year was “welcome home” to help celebrate the opening of a permanent home for city’s LGBTQ+ community – the Louisville Pride Center. The grand...
Looking for work? Louisville airport hosting job fair at Hilton Garden Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is searching for new employees to join their expanding team. The airport is hosting a job fair on Sept. 14 for both full and part time positions. If hired, you could earn up to $21 an hour. The fair is...
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
'Inflation is ridiculous': Louisvillians still feeling the economic burden
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're all paying more for everything. Tuesday, a new report confirmed that inflation is not slowing as much as expected; inflation is at about 8.3 percent compared to a year ago. The news was felt all the way on Wall Street - stocks had their worst...
'Incident' blocks part of I-264 East at Southern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of I-264 East are shutdown following an incident, according to MetroSafe. The details of the incident are unclear, but MetroSafe says a victim has been transported to the hospital and the interstate has been shutdown at the 10-mile marker area near Southern Parkway. The Southern...
Give for Good Louisville: More than $7 million raised in just 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a historic donation spree, Give for Good Louisville raised over $7 million for charities in Kentucky. According to their website, over 21,000 donors contributed to 550+ organizations. The top 10 most donated to organizations are:. Metro United Way. Louisville Collegiate School. Virginia Chance School, Inc.
'I think this is absolutely wonderful': Smoketown celebrates legacy with food, music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown hosted the seventh annual neighborhood celebration Thursday. Smoketown Family Wellness Center sponsored the event to celebrate the families of the Smoketown neighborhood. State Representative Attica Scott even presented a legislative citation honoring Smoketown’s history. Organizers said they wanted a fun event that the whole...
Louisville hosts 37th Annual Recovery Rally to raise awareness for recovery community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People Advocating Recovery (PAR) Louisville is hosting the 17th Annual Recovery Rally at the UofL Quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. Organizers whey will gather with area residents, students, city and business leaders and other behavioral health organizations to celebrate the 33rd National Recovery Month and raise awareness for the local recovery community.
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
'For Kentucky to be strong, Louisville has to be strong': Kentucky Exposition Center getting $180M renovation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky leaders announced a $180 million upgrade project for the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center Tuesday. Kentucky Senator Robert Stivers and Senator Julie Raque Adams were in Louisville to discuss the Kentucky General Assembly's investment into the building. Stivers said this is only the beginning. The...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County. Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville. Crews have been working to fog different parts of...
'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
