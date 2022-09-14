ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, KY

This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
'Incident' blocks part of I-264 East at Southern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of I-264 East are shutdown following an incident, according to MetroSafe. The details of the incident are unclear, but MetroSafe says a victim has been transported to the hospital and the interstate has been shutdown at the 10-mile marker area near Southern Parkway. The Southern...
Louisville hosts 37th Annual Recovery Rally to raise awareness for recovery community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People Advocating Recovery (PAR) Louisville is hosting the 17th Annual Recovery Rally at the UofL Quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. Organizers whey will gather with area residents, students, city and business leaders and other behavioral health organizations to celebrate the 33rd National Recovery Month and raise awareness for the local recovery community.
'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County. Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville. Crews have been working to fog different parts of...
Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
