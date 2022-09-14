ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.

Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
OSTRANDER, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway

(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
Soccer
Sports
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
HANSKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

18-year-old driver killed in MN crash

An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
GRANT COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi

One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash

One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
KARE 11

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...

