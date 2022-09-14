Read full article on original website
Related
Couple in their 70's hit by moving car near Gopher football stadium
Police say a husband and wife in their 70’s were hit by a moving car while cross the street late Saturday afternoon near where the Gophers were playing football
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NEXT Drive: Semi accident blocks Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive. It appears the accident is blocking traffic. Details are limited. Check back for updates.
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
KNOX News Radio
18-year-old driver killed in MN crash
An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
Comments / 0