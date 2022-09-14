What we know about the investigation into the explosion of a package at Northeastern

"This is of the utmost priority — the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here.”

The Boston Police Department’s bomb squad responded to Northeastern University on Tuesday after a person suffered minor injuries when a suspicious package detonated. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Local and federal authorities are investigating after a package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University on Tuesday evening, injuring a school employee.

Here’s what we know about the situation so far:

What law enforcement has said

Boston police and Boston EMS responded to 39 Leon St. around 7:18 p.m. for a report of a package that had exploded, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters on Tuesday night.

At the scene, they found a 45-year-old man, a Northeastern staff member, suffering from minor hand injuries related to the package exploading. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no update on his condition.

Colon said a search by police resulted in the discovery of a similar package that was “rendered safe” by the department’s bomb squad.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the department is working with all its law enforcement partners.

“Our Boston Regional Intelligence Center is working with [the Joint Terrorism Task Force] and representatives from the ATF and FBI,” he said. “We are going to be working, and continue to work, with all our campus security partners as well to make sure all the students here are safe, as well as the residents in the city.”

In addition to offering the full resources of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI Boston is offering investigators support through its evidence response team and bomb techs, Jason Cromartie, assistant special agent in charge with FBI Boston, said.

“The situation remains under investigation, but we are fully integrated with our partners and remain fully committed to resolving the incident safely,” he said.

In a statement Tuesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office was “monitoring” the situation.

“We’re ready to work with the university and our law enforcement partners on any prosecutions that may develop,” he said. “The quick and thorough response by Boston police and other agencies is the start of a comprehensive investigation to determine exactly what occurred here.”

Police did not provide information Tuesday night about a possible motive in the incident.

Cox urged anyone who sees something out of the ordinary or suspicious to call 911.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to do what we can,” he said.

Boston police received a report of another suspicious package at the Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday night, which was determined to be an “unrelated discarded object” that was not an explosive.

What Northeastern has said

The university sent a message to students on Tuesday confirming the site of the incident was Holmes Hall, which is part of a larger complex containing Northeastern’s journalism school, communication studies, environmental science, gender and sexuality studies, and international affairs departments, among others.

The school canceled Tuesday evening classes in the buildings surrounding Holmes and sent another alert at 9:49 p.m. declaring that “the scene is contained and the campus is secured.”

Northeastern’s administration told students Tuesday that they expected the campus to be “open and fully operational” Wednesday.

Northeastern did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, Northeastern Police Chief Michael Davis said that one of the department’s officers responded to the scene within a minute of the initial call.

“Our campus is secure, and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity,” he said. “That’s our work, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

How other universities and colleges have reacted

The scene Tuesday night on Northeastern’s campus. – Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday night thanked the city’s first responders for a “very, very swift, coordinated, and effective response,” calling it an “incredible effort” to ensure that everyone throughout the school community was safe.

“I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone’s young people,” she said. “From our littlest learners up to our college students and university staff. So we want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority — the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here.”

Following the reports of the incident at Northeastern, universities in the area — including Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Boston University — urged students to report anything suspicious. Harvard said it was increasing patrols on campus.

Cambridge police said the department saw an increase in the number of calls Tuesday night reporting possibly suspicious items or packages after the explosion at Northeastern.

“All have been investigated and cleared, but we always encourage people to say something, if they see something,” the department said.