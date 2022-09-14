ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
AZFamily

Scattered storms around metro Phoenix

Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
Politics
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 blocked by wreck near Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX – All lanes of southbound Interstate 17 were blocked temporarily during the Thursday morning commute because of a wreck near Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Traffic was allowed through again by around 8:50 a.m. Traffic was backed up beyond Cactus Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ

