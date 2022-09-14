ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

98.1 The Hawk

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]

Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
CORNING, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever

The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
98.1 The Hawk

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze

Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
TENNESSEE STATE
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

