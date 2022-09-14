Read full article on original website
411mania.com
AWF Brawl At The Hilltop Complete Results 09.17.2022: Locked & Loaded Tournament & More
American Wrestling Federation held the Brawl At The Hilltop event in Woodville, WI on September 17. You can find the full results (via AWF) below. *Tournament Match: Alvin Falcone def. Down Town Petey Brown. *Tournament Match: August Matthews def. Davey Bang & Uriah Upton. *Tournament Match: Cold Stone Tim Boston...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.
411mania.com
Mission Pro Wrestling Welcome To The Jungle Results 9.17.22: MPW Championship Changes Hands, More
Mission Pro Wrestling held their latest event, Welcome To The Jungle, on Saturday with a title change and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, below per Cagematch.net:. * Contenders Tournament First Round Match: KiLynn King def. Kaitland Alexis. *...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
411mania.com
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com
New Era Wrestling Proving Grounds Results 9.17.22: Tag Team Titles Defended In Main Event
New Era Wrestling held their latest event Proving Grounds on Saturday night with Battlebeasts defending the Tag Team Titles in the main event. You can check out the full results from the Shelbyville, Indiana show below, per Cagematch.net:. * NEW High Stakes Championship Match: Justin Myers def. Damian Cole. *...
411mania.com
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22
-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns On If He Looked Up To The Rock Growing Up, Potential Match Against Him at WrestleMania
In an interview with Logan Paul and Impaulsive, Roman Reigns discussed if he grew up idolizing the Rock and if he will face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39. Highlights from his comments are below. On if he looked up to the Rock growing up: “I don’t know if I...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 9.16.22
As has been said multiple times lately, and then everything changed. Over the course of the week, Roman Reigns started focusing on Logan Paul, which seems to be a likely Crown Jewel main event. That is the kind of thing that seems hard to fathom, but here we are with a big segment needed to make it work. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Schedule of Impact Tapings For Rest of 2022, Free Matches From Impact’s Past, Reaction to Lou D’Angeli’s Signing
– This is the schedule for Impact Wrestling tapings through the rest of the year. September 23: Victory Road in Nashville, TN at Skyway Studios. September 24: TV Tapings in Nashville at Skyway Studios. October 7: Bound for Glory in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory. October 21: TV...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Change at MLW Super Series Taping
A new report has a spoiler on a title change that took place at Sunday’s MLW Super Series taping. PWInsider reports that Shun Skywalker of Dragon Gate defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Norcross, Georgia taping. Reed won the title back in January at...
411mania.com
Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
411mania.com
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
A WWE Tag Team Championship match is among the bouts set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches and segment for next week’s show, which airs from Salt Lake City live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Ridge...
