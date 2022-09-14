ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago Heights, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
411mania.com

Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints

With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Kingston
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Briscoe Brothers#Catholic Church#Combat#The Lucha Bros#The Lucha Brothers
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 9.16.22

As has been said multiple times lately, and then everything changed. Over the course of the week, Roman Reigns started focusing on Logan Paul, which seems to be a likely Crown Jewel main event. That is the kind of thing that seems hard to fathom, but here we are with a big segment needed to make it work. Let’s get to it.
ANAHEIM, CA
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Change at MLW Super Series Taping

A new report has a spoiler on a title change that took place at Sunday’s MLW Super Series taping. PWInsider reports that Shun Skywalker of Dragon Gate defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Norcross, Georgia taping. Reed won the title back in January at...
WWE
411mania.com

Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy