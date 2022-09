Dennis R. Satterlee, 80 of Gillespie, died at his residence on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. He was born on March 8, 1942, in Litchfield to Charles H. Satterlee and Lois E. McPherson Satterlee. He married Carole Jane Cavitt Satterlee on September 28, 1974, in Gillespie. She preceded...

GILLESPIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO