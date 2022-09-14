Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Related
411mania.com
First Matches Set For UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping in October
UWN Championship Wrestling’s next TV taping is in October, and the first matches are set. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the taping, which takes place on October 18th at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:. * UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon. * UWN...
411mania.com
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.17.22: TMDK Beats CHAOS in Main Event
– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Kagoshima Ichikikushikino City Gymnasium in Kagoshima, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,696 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Kosei Fujita at 7:02. * House Of...
411mania.com
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Schedule of Impact Tapings For Rest of 2022, Free Matches From Impact’s Past, Reaction to Lou D’Angeli’s Signing
– This is the schedule for Impact Wrestling tapings through the rest of the year. September 23: Victory Road in Nashville, TN at Skyway Studios. September 24: TV Tapings in Nashville at Skyway Studios. October 7: Bound for Glory in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory. October 21: TV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
411mania.com
Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged
In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
411mania.com
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Super Series
MLW Super Series takes place tonight in Norcross, Georgia, and the final card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the card, which will be an MLW Fusion taping:. * MLW Championship: Hammerstone vs. Bandido. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * MLW...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 9.16.22
As has been said multiple times lately, and then everything changed. Over the course of the week, Roman Reigns started focusing on Logan Paul, which seems to be a likely Crown Jewel main event. That is the kind of thing that seems hard to fathom, but here we are with a big segment needed to make it work. Let’s get to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Seen With Visible Bite Mark or Bruise During Capcom TV Stream
– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega is in Japan at the moment, and he’s recently been seen visiting the SEGA and Haoming officers. Omega recently took part in Capcom TV over the weekend, and during the livestream, it was noticed that Omega had appeared what to be a visible bitemark or bruise on his forearm.
411mania.com
EC3 On Braun Strowman Returning To WWE, Helping Strowman Get To a Better Place After Release
Braun Strowman is back with WWE, and EC3 weighed in on Strowman returning to the company and what it means for Control Your Narrative. Strowman made his return to WWE earlier this month, but before that he worked with EC3’s promotion after he was released from WWE during the pandemic.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Working With Nick Gage in AEW, Recalls Dominos Pizza Cutter Controversy
Chris Jericho’s match with Nick Gage in AEW was memorable not just for the match but also the Dominos Pizza controversy, and Jericho recently looked back on the whole thing. Jericho battled the GCW star as one of the “Labors of Jericho” during his feud with MJF, and Gage’s use of a pizza cutter at an inopportune moment caused some controversy when the Dominos ad aired right after it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
411mania.com
Update on WWE Content Possibly Leaving Hulu Next Week
A new report has an update on WWE’s content potentially leaving Hulu this week. As reported last week, WWE’s content on Hulu is currently listed as expiring on the 24th or 25th of September. That is still the case, and PWInsider reports that the content is scheduled to be pulled on Saturday as the existing deal is set to expire.
411mania.com
The Headbangers Comment On Their History With The Insane Clown Posse
During a recent appearance on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, the Headbangers revisited their interactions with the Insane Clown Posse and shared a few details about how the history between their respective pairs has turned out (h/t to Wrestling Inc). Former WWE Tag Team Champions Mosh and Thrasher were asked the about their notorious 1998 event with ICP and provided some context to the eventual incident involving chair shots.
411mania.com
Upcoming Indie Film Missing Persons Casts AEW Talent
As listed on the IMDb, the action-thriller film Missing Persons‘ cast list includes AEW wrestlers Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy’s son Austin Gunn. The plot summary reads “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.” The production is directed by Brett Bentman ( who also released Bull Shark & The Bounty Men this year) and produced by him for his B22 Films company. All three wrestlers were previously cast in Bentman’s 2020 Misanthrope. No release date for Missing Persons has yet been listed.
411mania.com
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
411mania.com
Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online
WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:. * The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino. * Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli. * The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly...
411mania.com
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Official For Crown Jewel, Press Conference Video Online
WWE has officially announced a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The match happens on November 5 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is only the third match in Logan Paul’s WWE career, previously defeating The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and The Miz at Summerslam.
411mania.com
More Details on Kenny Omega Being Bitten at AEW All Out, Recent Images & Video of Bite Mark
– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega recently appeared on a Capcom TV stream. Images have now surfaced during the stream, showing Omega during the stream having what appears to be a bitemark type of bruise on his left forearm. Fightful Select has a report with additional details on Omega’s appearance.
Comments / 0