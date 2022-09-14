Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio's Black Swan with booze and boos
Plus food news you might have missed this week.
For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait
The Alamodome crowd sang along, chanting German lyrics as fire blasted through the building.
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
10 best restaurants in San Antonio to celebrate National Guacamole Day
Eat it however you want.
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
Mariachi music to fill Pearl Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO – The sound of guitarrons, violins and other instruments will fill the air at the Pearl on Friday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The “Viva Dieciseis at Pearl” event features different mariachi groups, including Burbank High School’s Mariachi band, “El Mariachi Estrellas De Oro.”
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
Grupo Firme announces San Antonio show at the Alamodome this fall
Practice your grito now!
5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in San Antonio
The celebrations begin tonight.
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
