Despite his history, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Alan Victor would go into the family business. The now-chief executive officer of Jack Victor, the men’s tailored clothing and lifestyle brand, had explored a lot of career paths before joining the company founded by his grandfather. But since he took over the helm of the Montreal-based company in 2011, he has been instrumental in modernizing the brand and expanding its reach beyond suits to a full lifestyle collection with a customer list that includes Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Holt Renfrew.

BUSINESS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO