This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland
The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
Eric Walker: City Will Need To Keep Eyes On Hospital Finances Moving Into The Next Quarter
Cookeville Council Member Eric Walker says the city will need to keep an eye on CRMC’s financials going into the next quarter as well as the rest of the year before next budget season. However, he said he does not have drastic concerns about Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s recent...
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith
Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival
Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
Fire Chief Shares Tips For Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day
Sunday is carbon monoxide awareness day. Jackson County Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Conn said the gas is odorless, colorless and dangerous if you do not take the right precautions at your home. “It can be harmful in small doses over a long period of time or big doses in...
Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter
The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
Jamestown City Recorder Indicted On Multiple Counts
A State Comptroller’s Office investigation has lead to the indictment of Jamestown City Recorder Gail Dishmon. The charges involve her personal natural gas account and questionable compensation. Comptroller’s Office Communications Director John Dunn said the investigation began after the city’s financial auditor found delinquent balances in December of last year.
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business
COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field
Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
Putnam Election Commission Accepts November Ballot Names, Sets Election Hours
Putnam County Election Commission accepted names for the November ballot at its monthly meeting Friday morning. These include individuals running for the vacant Putnam County Commission District 9 seat, Putnam County Register of Deeds and candidates at the state level. The Republican candidate for District 9 County Commission will be...
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FIVE VEHICLES AT BLUE BIRD MOTORS WHILE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
To the area of West Ave at Blue Bird Motors for a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival contact was made with a grey Honda Accord that crashed into five vehicles at Blue Bird Motors. The male driver was found by officers around the side of the building in possession of an empty box of White Claw beer with him. There was a black plastic piece that was laying beside the beer box that was found to be from the bottom of the Honda Accord in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Tyler Flowers.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Celebrate the Jacksonian Festival in downtown Scottsville this Saturday
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – This Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Jacksonian Festival in Scottsville. In the late 1800s, a hotel had been built in the middle of the square in Scottsville, which years later burned down. Reconstruction took two years to bring the hotel back to its former glory, and then unfortunately a few years later, that one burned down as well.
