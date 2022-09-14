ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

SFist

Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday

Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Castro-Mission Health Center Reopens — With Upgrades

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday at the reopened Castro-Mission Health Center. Mayor Breed was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the clinic that will again start seeing patients again; the Castro-Mission Health Center, SF’s first neighborhood public health clinic, provides "medical care, behavioral health, pharmacy, HIV prevention & care, LGBTQI youth, and transitional-age services, gender-affirming care, podiatry, women’s health, and prenatal care services." [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
