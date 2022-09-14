Read full article on original website
Bay Area Rainstorm to Give Many Parts 'Double to Quadruple' Their September Rainfall Averages
While downtown San Francisco probably won't beat its daily record for rainfall today — 2.01" of rain fell on September 18th in 1959 — many parts of the SF Bay Area will receive precipitation totals that far exceed their historical averages for this month. This much-needed Bay Area...
Saturday Links: Three People Rescued From Water at China Beach in Separate Incidents
Three people were rescued from the surf at China Beach Friday. SF firefighters were able to successfully save three people from dangerous surf conditions Friday in separate incidents; five rescue swimmers and help from several units were required and one victim remains in critical condition. [CBS Bay Area]. The Mosquito...
Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday
Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
Day Around the Bay: Castro-Mission Health Center Reopens — With Upgrades
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday at the reopened Castro-Mission Health Center. Mayor Breed was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the clinic that will again start seeing patients again; the Castro-Mission Health Center, SF’s first neighborhood public health clinic, provides "medical care, behavioral health, pharmacy, HIV prevention & care, LGBTQI youth, and transitional-age services, gender-affirming care, podiatry, women’s health, and prenatal care services." [Twitter]
There Was a Food Worker Rally at SFO on Friday That Led to 41 Arrests
Rallying together to advocate for better pay, a group of food workers at SFO convened outside SFO’s Terminal 3 on Friday, where they were joined by SF supervisors and state politicians. On July 1, 2022, the San Francisco minimum wage increased to $16.99/hour, which is a distant cry from...
Electrical Fire Investigation Into Central Subway Could Further Delay Its Opening
A June electrical fire inside the long-delayed Central Subway system was a lot more dangerous than we’d realized at the time, and its aftermath may push the Central Subway’s opening out to 2023 — a full five years past its original opening date. There’s been a bit...
BART Confirms Motorcyclist Was Flung Onto Oakland Railroad Tracks, Died After Being Struck by Train
BART acknowledged that the massive delays Friday in downtown Oakland were due to a person being struck on the railroad tracks. It was later confirmed a motorcyclist was involved in a crash and then fell onto the tracks — before being hit by an oncoming train. In a series...
