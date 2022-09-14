Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO