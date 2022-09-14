ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byrdstown, TN

Putnam Election Commission Accepts November Ballot Names, Sets Election Hours

Putnam County Election Commission accepted names for the November ballot at its monthly meeting Friday morning. These include individuals running for the vacant Putnam County Commission District 9 seat, Putnam County Register of Deeds and candidates at the state level. The Republican candidate for District 9 County Commission will be...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith

Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland

The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Byrdstown, TN
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes

Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival

Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Jamestown City Recorder Indicted On Multiple Counts

A State Comptroller’s Office investigation has lead to the indictment of Jamestown City Recorder Gail Dishmon. The charges involve her personal natural gas account and questionable compensation. Comptroller’s Office Communications Director John Dunn said the investigation began after the city’s financial auditor found delinquent balances in December of last year.
JAMESTOWN, TN
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons

Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field

Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter

The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
SPARTA, TN
Fire Chief Shares Tips For Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day

Sunday is carbon monoxide awareness day. Jackson County Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Conn said the gas is odorless, colorless and dangerous if you do not take the right precautions at your home. “It can be harmful in small doses over a long period of time or big doses in...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
The Scene: Meet Local Artist Justin Blackmon

This week, discover the art, and inspiration of local artist Justin Blackmon. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local artist Justin Blackmon. They discuss how he became interested in art, and the influence that his high school art teacher had on him, what he turns to for inspiration when painting, as well as the organization Art Round Tennessee, and the various activities that they put on every year.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim

UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody. Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

