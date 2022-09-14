Read full article on original website
This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
Putnam Election Commission Accepts November Ballot Names, Sets Election Hours
Putnam County Election Commission accepted names for the November ballot at its monthly meeting Friday morning. These include individuals running for the vacant Putnam County Commission District 9 seat, Putnam County Register of Deeds and candidates at the state level. The Republican candidate for District 9 County Commission will be...
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith
Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland
The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival
Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
Jamestown City Recorder Indicted On Multiple Counts
A State Comptroller’s Office investigation has lead to the indictment of Jamestown City Recorder Gail Dishmon. The charges involve her personal natural gas account and questionable compensation. Comptroller’s Office Communications Director John Dunn said the investigation began after the city’s financial auditor found delinquent balances in December of last year.
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field
Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter
The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
Fire Chief Shares Tips For Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day
Sunday is carbon monoxide awareness day. Jackson County Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Conn said the gas is odorless, colorless and dangerous if you do not take the right precautions at your home. “It can be harmful in small doses over a long period of time or big doses in...
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
The Scene: Meet Local Artist Justin Blackmon
This week, discover the art, and inspiration of local artist Justin Blackmon. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local artist Justin Blackmon. They discuss how he became interested in art, and the influence that his high school art teacher had on him, what he turns to for inspiration when painting, as well as the organization Art Round Tennessee, and the various activities that they put on every year.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at...
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody. Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Preliminary report on fatal Jacksboro plane crash released
Nearly 3 weeks after a plane crash in Campbell County left one man dead, an preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) brings some closure to the tragedy.
