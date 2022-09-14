Ferrari reveals the Purosangue -- its first-ever vehicle with 4 doors

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ferrari, known for its iconic, powerful two-seat coups, rolled out a rare four-door production vehicle on Tuesday, the new Purosangue.

Image of Ferrari's new 4-door model Purosangue. Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Purosangue, which is Italian for "Thoroughbred," will carry all the bells and whistles commonly associated with the two-seater, including a 6.5-liter, 715-horsepower V-12 engine. The engine will be mounted behind the front axle rather than over it like many of its SUV and crossovers.

"Many Ferraris have made combining benchmark performance with first-class comfort one of the pillars of their success. Now, in the culmination of 75 years of leading-edge research, Ferrari has created a car that is unique on the world stage: not only do performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony, but it is also a peerless encapsulation of the Prancing Horse's iconic DNA," Ferrari said in a statement on its website .

"The Purosangue stands head and shoulders above the rest of the market thanks to its performance and comfort. It is the only car with these proportions to sport a mid-front-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12."

The four-seater also comes with a sticker price many would expect from Ferrari, starting at $389,000, making it the company's second most expensive production model behind its SF90 hybrid sports car.

Ferrari said it will start to deliver the vehicle in the second quarter of 2023 and in the third quarter in the United States.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com