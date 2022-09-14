Police Investigating After 3 Found Shot In Fairfield County

Three people were found shot in a car in Fairfield County following what police believe to be a drive-by shooting.

The incident took. place in Darien around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-95 near Exit 10.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Darien Police Department contacted Troop G reporting a vehicle containing three victims with gunshot wounds just off Exit 10 on I-95.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was traveling on I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien when another vehicle came alongside and began to fire gunshots, state police said.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, state police added.

Western District Major Crimes has assumed the investigation.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.