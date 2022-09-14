ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Police Investigating After 3 Found Shot In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Three people were found shot in a car in Fairfield County following what police believe to be a drive-by shooting.

The incident took. place in Darien around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-95 near Exit 10.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Darien Police Department contacted Troop G reporting a vehicle containing three victims with gunshot wounds just off Exit 10 on I-95.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was traveling on I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien when another vehicle came alongside and began to fire gunshots, state police said.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, state police added.

Western District Major Crimes has assumed the investigation.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 3

Related
WTNH

Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Norwalk police investigating death of infant

NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Darien Police Department#Troop G#I 95#The Daily Voice
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy