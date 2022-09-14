ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs to introduce new guard Donovan Mitchell at news conference

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The Cavaliers acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade from the Utah Jazz earlier this month.

A news conference introducing Mitchell will take place Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star in five seasons with Utah, averaged 25.9 points per game last season. With his addition to the Cavs, the team is hoping to make it back to the playoffs.

The last time Cleveland made it to the playoffs was in 2018 when LeBron James led the team to the Finals for the fourth straight time.

At today's press conference, Clevelanders will be able to hear from Koby Altman, the president of basketball operations for the Cavs, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and of course Donovan Mitchell.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

