ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Podcast: A big day for the Fun Belt

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpUuD_0hv5T2v700

On a Saturday full of upsets, Sun Belt teams took down two Top-10 teams and took home a boatload of cash in the process. Is this a new trend, or an anomaly? Also, the Cleveland boys talk about big games upcoming this weekend, whether or not the Braves should make a change at closer and the Saints’ come-from-behind win over the Falcons.

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

IronBirds drop Game 1 of South Atlantic League championship series to Bowling Green, 5-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League championship series Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bowling Green in Kentucky. The best-of-three series moves to Aberdeen for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday in Aberdeen. The IronBirds fell behind early in Sunday’s loss as the Hot Rods got ...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy